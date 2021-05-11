UPDATE 1-Spain extends maturities on state-backed loans to 10 years

(Adds details, quote)

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - The Spanish government on Tuesday approved an extension of the maturities of some state-backed loans to up to 10 years as part of a package to support mid-sized companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said.

Spanish companies have been among the most active in Europe applying for state-backed credit and liquidity lines, which were until now backed for eight years, mobilising 126 billion euros ($153 billion) in total funding.

“The government is setting up an appropriate framework to preserve and support our productive fabric with the capacity to contribute to the economic recovery in our country after the crisis unleashed by COVID-19,” Montero told a news briefing.

The cabinet also approved a code of good practice that banks are encouraged to implement under a previously announced 3- billion-euro debt restructuring plan, the spokeswoman said.

The code is part of a wider package of 11 billion euros in relief measures approved by the government in March to help firm cut excess debt and boost solvency, including 7 billion euros in direct aid, the 3 billion in debt restructurings and 1 billion in capital injections.

As in other European countries the focus has been switching to solvency issues from liquidity, and Spanish companies will also be able to apply for participatory loans, a hybrid debt instrument that can be converted into capital.