UPDATE 1-Bank of Spain sees recovery from record contraction slowing down

(Adds details, quotes)

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The recovery of Spain’s economy from its worst recession ever will be slower than expected as a resurgence of coronavirus infection has weighed on activity in the third quarter, the Bank of Spain warned on Wednesday.

The central bank expects the country’s gross domestic product to rebound between 13% and 16.6% in the third quarter after it shrank a record 18.5% in the preceding three months, but it was still likely to be 9.5%-12.3% below year-ago levels.

The new forecast range is based on a scenario of smaller localised outbreaks and another one of a wider lockdown, with the economy expected to contract 10.5%-12.6% this year, which compares to its previous central forecast of 11.6% contraction in June.

Next year, growth should be between 4.1% and 7.3%, down from its previous forecast of 9.1%.

“The slower acceleration in 2020 than our forecast means a worse starting point for growth in 2021,” Oscar Arce, chief economist of the Bank of Spain, told a news conference. “The third quarter has not been buoyant, we have gone from more to less ... We see more downside risks of ending up worse than the economic forecast interval than up,” he added. (Reporting by Belen Carreno, Victoria Waldersee and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)