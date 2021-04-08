CORRECTED-Spain to revise down 2021 growth forecast due to recovery delay

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say delay of the economic recovery, not delay of EU recovery funds)

April 8 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will revise down its gross domestic product growth forecast for 2021 due to the delay of the expected economic recovery, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

Currently, the government projects a 7.2% rebound this year after output tanked 11% in 2020, but the central bank and other analysts expect slower growth. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, Editing by Inti Landauro and Alex Richardson)