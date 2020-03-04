Spanish services sector growth weakens, coronavirus weighs

MADRID, March 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s services sector expanded at its slowest pace in six years in February, with evidence of an adverse impact on confidence and activity from the coronavirus outbreak, notably in the tourism sector, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The headline Business Activity index in IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 52.1 from January’s 52.3. The index has held above the 50 line separating growth from contraction for more than six years, but February’s reading was the lowest since November 2013.

Firms in the services sector, which accounts for around half of Spain’s economic output, also reported a slower increase in employment.

“Whilst the data up to February suggest the economy should continue to grow in the first quarter of the year, downside risks to expansion are clearly starting to materialise heading into the spring,” said Paul Smith, Economics Director at IHS Markit.

Still, according to a sister survey, Spain’s manufacturing sector returned to modest growth in February after an eight-month contraction.

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: here

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email economics@ihsmarkit.com (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by John Stonestreet)