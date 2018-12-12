MADRID, Dec 12 (Reuters) - There are no signs of a new property bubble in Spain, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday, adding that the sector was a long way from showing any indications of over-valuation seen before its 2008 collapse.

Spain’s economy entered in to a nearly five-year economic slump after a burst property bubble sent prices falling as much as 40 percent, hit the construction sector and left millions out of work. (Reporting by Paul Day Editing by Isla Binnie)