MADRID, May 30 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales grew by 0.5 percent in April from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after growing by 1.6 percent in March, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

That was the lowest registered growth since October, INE figures showed.

The March figure was revised higher from a preliminary reading of 1.9 percent, INE said. (Reporting by Paul Day)