June 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 19.6% in May from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis as most COVID-19 restrictions to mobility imposed in 2020 were not longer enforced, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.

The April figure was revised to a 40.5% increase from a preliminary rise of 41% released last month, INE said. (Reporting by Anita Kobylinska, editing by Inti Landauro)