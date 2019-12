(Corrects to show that October figure was revised to 2.9% from 2.6%)

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose by 2.9% in November from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, a rise equal to that of the revised figure for October, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Ashifa Kassam)