Consumer Goods and Retail
Spain April retail sales fall 31.6% year-on-year

May 28 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales slumped 31.6% in April from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after a revised fall of 14.2% in March, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday.

The March figure was revised down from a preliminary 14.1% contraction, INE said.

A considerable share of businesses were operating solely on an online basis during April as part of a nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to slow the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, INE said. (Reporting by Maria Gonçalves, Editing by Inti Landauro)

