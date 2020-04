April 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales fell 14.1% in March from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after rising 1.8% in February, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

Most stores closed during the second half of the month as part of a lockdown imposed by the government all over the country to slow the spreading of the coronavirus epidemic, INE said. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro)