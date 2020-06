June 26 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales fell 19% in May from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after a record slump of 31.6% recorded in April, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

According to INE, a gradual reopening of the country’s businesses in May contributed to the improvement from April, when most stores were shut down as part of one of the strict lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus epidemic. (Reporting by Maria Gonçalves, Editing by Inti Landauro)