Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose by 0.8 percent in December from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after raising by a revised 1.1 pct in November, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

The November figure was revised down from a preliminary reading of a 1.4 percent increase, INE said. (Reporting by Katarzyna Zajaczkowska, Editing by Paul Day)