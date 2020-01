Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose by 1.7% in December from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after rising by a revised 2.5% in November, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

The November figure was revised down from a preliminary reading of a rise of 2.9%, INE said. (Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)