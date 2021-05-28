Spain's April retail sales jump 41% from last year's lockdown

May 28 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales jumped 41% in April on a calendar-adjusted basis, from a month where most of the country was kept under a strict lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

The March figure was revised to 14.3% from a preliminary 14.9%, INE said.

Between mid-March and late June last year, Spain went into one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)