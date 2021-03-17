Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Head of Spain's supervisor CNMV sees a record 6 IPOs in Spain 2021

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 17 (Reuters) - The head of Spain’s stock market supervisor said on Wednesday he expected around half a dozen of companies to make their debut in the Spanish market in 2021, which would set a record.

“We could be speaking about half a dozen IPOs, which would be the highest since we have records at the commission,” Rodrigo Buenaventura, the head of Spain’s CNMV said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up