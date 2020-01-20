Cyclical Consumer Goods
Spain's 2019 tourist arrivals hit seventh straight annual record

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain hit a record of tourist arrivals for the seventh year in a row, Industry and Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday, adding that she was optimistic about 2020, but without providing any specific forecast.

A total of 83.7 million people visited Spain in 2019, Maroto told a news conference. More visitors coming from Asia and the United States offset a decline of travelers from Britain and Germany.

Spain is the world’s second-most visited country after France and tourism is crucial for the domestic economy, making up nearly 12% of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro Editing Andrei Khalip)

