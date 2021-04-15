Spain's Jan-Feb trade deficit narrows 49.3% y/y

April 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s trade deficit narrowed 49.3% in the first two months of the year compared to a year earlier to 2.85 billion euros ($3.41 billion) while the country struggled under the weight of coronavirus restrictions, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

Imports fell 11.1% to 46.89 billion euros, while exports decreased 6.6% to 44.04 billion euros, the ministry said. ($1 = 0.8351 euros) (Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, Editing by Inti Landauro)