Spain's Jan-March trade deficit narrows 57% from same period in 2020

May 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s trade deficit narrowed 57% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year to 3.26 billion euros ($3.96 billion) as the country was still struggling under the weight of coronavirus restrictions, the industry ministry said on Monday.

Exports increased 4.9% to 72.31 billion euros year-on-year, while imports fell 1.3% to 75.57 billion euros, the ministry said.