UPDATE 2- Spain's job market shows signs of recovery a year after COVID crash

April 6 (Reuters) - A year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic has left hundreds of thousands of Spaniards unemployed and many more on furlough, but labour ministry data released on Tuesday suggest a nascent recovery could be underway.

Some 3.9 million people registered as jobless in March, which is 401,000 more than when Spain introduced its first lockdown in March 2020. The difference rises to over 700,000 compared with February 2020, the last month without any COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the easing of restrictions imposed in early 2021 to tackle a third wave of the pandemic helped drive a 1.48% drop in jobless claims in March from the previous month, data from the Labour Ministry showed.

“Our country is still going through a very tough time, but this reduction in unemployment is a positive sign,” Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz tweeted.

Women account for the bulk of Spain’s unemployed population, and services remain the worst affected.

Nearly 750,000 people are being supported by the government’s ERTE furlough scheme, but far from the 3.6 million reached in April 2020.

With much of the world facing travel restrictions, Spain’s vital tourism industry was hit particularly hard. Unemployment soared in the popular holiday destinations of the Balearic and Canary Islands, by 32% and 23% respectively.

Foreign tourism to Spain plunged 80% last year to 19 million visitors - its lowest in half a century - and few expect a recovery to pre-pandemic levels before 2023.

After a brief reprieve last summer when a strict lockdown was lifted, unemployment climbed steadily from September. It peaked above four million people for the first time in five years in February.

Despite the improvement in jobless claims, seasonally adjusted social security data showed some 45,438 jobs were lost in March, around half in agriculture.

There are 450,000 fewer jobs in Spain compared with February 2020, but that gap has halved from its peak in June, when 900,000 jobs were lost.

