Spain new car sales fall 17.0 pct yr/yr in September - Anfac

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - New car sales fell by 17 percent in September from a year earlier, data from the vehicle association Anfac showed on Monday, after new car sales jumped 48.7 percent in August year on year.

The drop came after the tougher new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) became mandatory from the start of September, forcing some car makers push sales of older models in August via discounts.

Some 69,129 cars were sold in Spain in September, the Anfac figures showed, while in the first nine months of the year, sales rose 11.7 percent from a year earlier to 1.04 million units, Anfac said. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)