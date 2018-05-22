Spain economy seen growing in Q2 at similar rate to Q1

MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy will show similar growth in the second quarter as was registered in the January to March period, the Economy Minister Roman Escolano said on Tuesday.

Spain’s economic output grew by 0.7 percent in the first quarter compared to the last three months of 2017, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute.

However, Escolano warned that risks remained.

“We’re aware that there are downside risks to our forecasts, including the normalisation of monetary policies, oil prices and those that arise from protectionist policies,” he said. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)