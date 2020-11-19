Spain's economy minister hopes for GDP growth in Q4

MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday she hoped the Spanish economy would continue to grow in the fourth quarter, adding that the second wave of the pandemic was not having the same impact as the first wave.

The Spanish economy grew by 16.7% in the third quarter from the second quarter, after a record recession in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Emma Pinedo Editing by Ingrid Melander)