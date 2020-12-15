Spain moves to set up fund to ease system costs in power bills

MADRID, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s leftist coalition government agreed on Tuesday to start setting up a fund financed by energy companies that will cover fixed costs in the electricity system, removing those charges from consumer bills.

Sun-drenched Spain aims to reform its power market to lower costs for consumers as part of a broader drive to capitalise on rich renewable resources, cut pollution and create jobs to help the economy emerge from one of Europe’s worst coronavirus-induced downturns.

Removing costs, including those related to tariffs originally offered to encourage the building of clean energy plants, should cut domestic electricity bills by at least 13%, the Energy and Environment Ministry said in a statement after a cabinet meeting.

It did not say when the fund would start working.

Spanish households paid the fifth-highest power bills in the European Union in the first half of 2020, according to Eurostat, higher than the 27-nation bloc’s average.

Power companies’ contributions to this fund will be calculated based on their sales, the statement said.

The fixed costs that would be covered by the new fund currently total around 6.6 billion euros ($8.02 billion) a year, according to the Energy and Environment ministry.