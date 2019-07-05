UPDATE 1-Spanish watchdog proposes sharp cuts to power firms' fixed returns

(Adds quote, detail, updates share moves)

MADRID, July 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s competition regulator proposed on Friday cutting fixed rates of return on the transport and distribution of gas and electricity, prompting a steep sell-off in power stocks.

Spain regulates income from the transport and distribution of gas and electricity by fixing the rate of return that power companies can make on their investments.

Under the current system, gas companies make “more than what would be an adequate return for a low-risk business, while consumers have seen notable increases” in costs, the CNMC watchdog said as it announced its proposal.

Shares in gas companies Enagas and Naturgy closed down 7.2% and 3.4% respectively. Grid operator Red Electrica joined them in the red, tumbling 3.8%.

Gas stocks had already fallen on Thursday, when Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported the watchdog’s planned cuts but said they would be as deep as 40%, which turned out to be wide of the mark.

By Friday’s close, the three companies had lost almost three billion euros ($3.4 billion) in combined market value in two days.

In the proposal, which is now open for public consultation, the regulator proposed cutting the fixed returns on the transport of gas by 21.8% and slashing the rate for distribution by 17.8%.

It also suggested a 7% cut to fixed returns on electricity distribution, and an 8.2% cut for electricity transport, saying the smaller reduction reflected the fact that companies are expected to increase investment in electricity networks.

The proposals may be changed following the consultation, before binding regulation is set by 2020.

Naturgy said in a stock market filing it would use the consultation period to ensure the new payment framework allowed reasonable and predictable returns.

Enagas said it was reviewing the proposals closely and would exercise its right to suggest changes. Red Electrica said it would continue to work with the CNMC and the Energy Ministry.

Investors also punished electricity distributors Endesa and Iberdrola and Portugal’s EDP, which lost between 1.2% and 1.6% during Friday’s session. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Susan Fenton)