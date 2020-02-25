Central banks should allow markets to correctly assess climate risks- ECB's de Cos

MADRID, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Central banks’ main objective on climate challenges should be to allow markets to correctly assess the risks, European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.

The ECB has started a one-year review of the ECB’s policy framework. Finding a way to combat climate change has been one of the priorities of the ECB’s president Christine Lagarde since taking office on Nov. 1. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado)