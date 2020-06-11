Market News
June 11, 2020 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain says has not yet decided on whether to bid for Eurogroup top job

MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s government has not yet decided whether to present Economy Minister Nadia Calvino as a candidate to lead the Eurogroup, she said on Thursday.

“Spain has not taken a decision yet. We will look at the options and decide,” Calvino told reporters.

Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday that he would not seek a second 2.5-year term as chairman. Spain has long had an eye on the position and officials in Brussels have said Calvino was among the favourites. (Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

