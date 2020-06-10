Spain says would be "good news" if Economy Minister Calvino became Eurogroup chief

MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Wednesday that “it would be good news” if Economy Minister Nadia Calvino took the presidency of the Eurogroup, replacing departing Mario Centeno.

“I think the presidency of the Eurogroup is very relevant,” Escriva said on Spanish TV station TVE on Wednesday.

Portugal’s Centeno said on Twitter on Tuesday that he was stepping down. The new leader of the 19 euro zone finance ministers is to be chosen on July 9th. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Ingrid Melander)