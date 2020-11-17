Santander says cost-savings are best achieved through domestic consolidation

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cost-savings are easier to achieve through domestic consolidation than through potential mergers among lenders in different European countries, the Chief Executive Officer of Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez, said on Tuesday.

His comments at a financial conference came after Spanish lender BBVA and Sabadell confirmed on Monday they were in merger talks to create the second-biggest domestic lender by assets. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Ingrid Melander)