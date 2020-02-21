Spain cracks down on gambling, targets advertising

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s consumer protection minister Alberto Garzon unveiled on Friday a plan to curb advertising for gambling and casinos, in order to address rising addiction in the country.

The government’s plan seeks to restrict TV advertising for gambling and ban gambling brands from hiring celebrities to market their products and services, he added.

The plan will prevent soccer clubs from selling jerseys featuring gambling brands to children but will let professional teams sport the logos on their official kits, Garzon said.