MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Catalan process will affect Spain’s gross domestic product growth this year but not significantly, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said at an economic forum in Moscow on Wednesday.

“I can tell you that no doubt this situation is going to have an impact on the Spanish GDP growth this year but, to the best of our understanding, not very brutal,” the bank’s head said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)