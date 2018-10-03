FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

No-deal Brexit would cost Spain 0.2 pct of GDP - IMF

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s economic output would be reduced by 0.2 percent over the long term if Britain leaves the European Union without a free trade deal next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

IMF Mission Chief for Spain Andrea Schaechter made the forecast during a news conference to present the concluding statement of its 2018 report on the country.

The EU as a whole would suffer economic damage worth about 1.5 percent of annual GDP in the long term in the case of a so-called hard Brexit, the IMF said in July. (Reporting by Belén Carreño, writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Jesús Aguado)

