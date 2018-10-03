Spain should cut debt and preserve labour reforms to resist economic shocks - IMF

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain should rein in its debt and deficit and maintain labour market reforms to resist future shocks as downside risks to the economy build, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

The IMF trimmed its forecast for 2018 growth in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy to 2.7 percent, in line with the Socialist government’s expectations, from the 2.8 percent forecast it made in April.

The Spanish economy is showing signs of flagging after 19 consecutive quarters of growth, but is still on track to remain among the fastest growing in Europe. (Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Jesus Aguado)