Spain's Opdenergy to set price range for 375-412 million euro share sale - sources

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy firm Opdenergy is finalising plans to launch a share sale worth up to 412 million euros ($494.7 million) as it seeks to tap into investor demand for green assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Opdenergy needs cash to expand its pipeline of photovoltaic plants and wind farms.

It wants to raise 375 million euros from a listing in Madrid, with a so-called greenshoe extension option which could take the overall deal size to just over 412 million euros, the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Opdenergy declined to comment.

After conducting initial conversations with potential investors, Opdenergy is set to decide on a price range for individual shares on Friday, the sources said.

Once company shareholders give their final approval, it would then start taking orders on April 26. One of the sources later said the order books could open as early as Friday.

Opdenergy, led by boss Luis Cid, said earlier in April it wants to raise 400 million euros by listing its shares on the Spanish market, which is girding itself for several initial public offerings in the sector.

Citi and Santander are coordinating the deal, while Alantra, Bank of America, Berenberg and RBC Capital Markets are bookrunners.

Rothschild & Co and Evercore are also advising the company.

Opdenergy is working on projects in Spain, Italy, Britain, France, Poland, the United States, Chile and Mexico. It said on Wednesday it had mandated BBVA to arrange and underwrite around 500 million euros in financing.

($1 = 0.8328 euros)