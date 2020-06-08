Spain's supreme court investigates former king Juan Carlos on Saudi case

MADRID, June 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s supreme court prosecutor has opened an investigation into former King Juan Carlos as part of a probe into a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia, the country’s general prosecutor said in a statement on Monday.

The supreme court’s prosecutor will investigate whether the former king can be included in the case as he was protected by immunity until June 2014 when he abdicated in favour of his son Felipe, the statement said. (Reporting by Belen Carreño and Inti Landauro Editing by Ingrid Melander)