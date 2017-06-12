FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Spanish stock market regulator bans short-selling over Liberbank for a month
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 2 months ago

Spanish stock market regulator bans short-selling over Liberbank for a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 12 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday it would ban short sales on trading stocks of Liberbank initially for one month.

The stock regulator said this measure was taken after considering the recent stock performance of Liberbank in the aftermath of Banco Popular's rescue by the Single Resolution Board.

Liberbank has lost more than 40 percent of its stock value in the last 10 trading session after closing down 17.6 percent on Friday.

The CNMV said that the ban on short sales could be extended or lifted after one month.

Short selling is the sale of a security that is not owned by the seller, or that the seller has borrowed, and motivated by the belief that a security's price will decline, enabling it to be bought back at a lower price to make a profit.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; edited by Robert Hetz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.