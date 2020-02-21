LNG bunkering operations triple in Spain in 2019

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* Ship operators carried out 195 liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operations at Spanish ports in 2019, 135 more than in the previous year, Spanish authorities said on Friday.

* 81,704 cubic metres of LNG was supplied to ships during the year.

* The upward trend continued in January 2020, with 35 operations supplying 12,055 cubic metres.

* Spain has seven LNG terminals, more than any other country in Europe. The terminals have been or are being adapted to allow them to provide small scale and bunkering services.

* The number of LNG-powered ships in Spain is due to rise to at least 11 in the next two years, from six now. There are 175 LNG-powered ships in the world, and another 139 are ready to use the fuel.

* Powering vessels with LNG is one measure being taken by the shipping industry in a bid to lower carbon emissions and combat climate change.

* The Spanish figures were released by Core LNGas hive, a European Union-backed project coordinated by transmission system operator Enagas and including Spain’s transport ministry and port authorities alongside other private companies. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Edmund Blair)