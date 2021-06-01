Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Spain hopes relations with Morocco to be back to normal in "coming hours"

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Spain hopes for diplomatic relations with Morocco to return to normality in the “coming hours,” the Spanish government spokeswoman said on Tuesday shortly after a court rejected provisional custody for Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali.

Spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero added that the government expects Ghali, who is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital, to return to where he came from once his health improves and wished him a speedy recovery. (Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Inti Landauro)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up