BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Union cannot resolve Spain’s political crisis with Catalonia, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

“Member states are clear there is no room or space for any kind of mediation,” Tusk told a news conference during an EU leaders summit in Brussels.

“I don’t expect a wide discussion about the situation, it is not in our agenda,” Tusk said of the EU summit. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)