Spain's PM to speak after Friday cabinet meeting - official

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will speak publicly after chairing a cabinet meeting on Friday, an official in his office said on Wednesday, amid expectations of an announcement of snap elections after his budget was rejected by parliament.
“The decision of the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will be made known after the end of the meeting,” the official said in a message, though he did not clarify what the decision would be about.
