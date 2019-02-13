Pro-Catalan independence party says will not back government's budget

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Pro-Catalan independence party PDeCAT said on Wednesday that it will not back the Socialist government 2019 budget proposal, likely sinking the draft.

Spain’s Socialists hold less than a quarter of the seats in parliament and need support from smaller regional parties to pass the draft budget proposal.

Just about an hour before the vote on the budget, lawmaker Carles Campuzano told reporters there was “no change” to the party’s plan to vote against the budget. (Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Ingrid Melander)