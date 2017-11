MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A Spanish judge has not yet issued a European arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and would most likely do so on Friday, a senior court source said on Thursday.

Puigdemont’s Belgian lawyer had previously said the warrant had already been issued. The reason for the differing accounts was not immediately clear. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)