November 5, 2017 / 1:27 PM / in an hour

Catalan leaders wanted by Spain taken into custody in Belgium - prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The five Catalan politicians wanted by Spain were taken into custody earlier on Sunday, a Brussels prosecutor spokesman said, without naming the people.

On Friday, Spain handed a European arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his associates to Belgian prosecutors. The documents cited rebellion, sedition, misuse of public funds, disobedience and breach of trust relating to Catalonia’s independence campaign concern.

“This morning the five people wanted by Spain presented themselves to police in Brussels. They were put in custody at 9.17 this morning,” spokesman for Brussels prosecutors Gilles Dejemeppe told a news conference on Sunday.

“The judge will hear the people this afternoon. He has until tomorrow morning to decide.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Foo Yun Chee)

