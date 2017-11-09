FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2017 / 9:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spanish court orders release on bail for Catalan parliament speaker - court source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A Spanish Supreme Court judge on Thursday ordered the Catalan parliament speaker be released on bail of 150,000 euros ($174,615) pending an investigation into her role in Catalonia’s banned push for independence, a court source said.

The speaker, Carme Forcadell, will be held in custody until she pays the bail, the source said.

Forcadell and five regional lawmakers testified on Thursday on charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.

Four other lawmakers would also be released on 25,000-euro bail, while a fifth would be freed on certain conditions without bail, the source said.

Spain’s prosecutor had previously requested jail for Forcadell and three lawmakers summoned to the Supreme Court and the release of two others on certain conditions.

Reporting by Alba Asenjo; Writing by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick

