Catalonian vote is matter for Spain, Britain urges restraint
October 2, 2017 / 7:48 AM / 18 days ago

Catalonian vote is matter for Spain, Britain urges restraint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday Catalonia’s independence referendum that turned violent was a matter for the Spanish government, but urged restraint.

“These are internal events for Spain and for the Spanish government and the Spanish people. Obviously we deplore violence wherever it occurs, we want to see any constitutional questions wherever they arise settled by constitutional means,” Hammond told Britain’s LBC radio.

“It’s very important to maintain the rule of law everywhere, we would always urge restraint in the way that is done but it’s for the Spanish people and Spanish government to resolve these issues.” (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

