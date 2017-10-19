FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to trigger suspension of Catalan autonomy on Saturday
October 19, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 2 days ago

Spain to trigger suspension of Catalan autonomy on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s government will trigger on Saturday the Article 155 of the constitution, which allows to suspend Catalonia’s political autonomy, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

The special cabinet meeting was called after Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said the regional parliament could vote on a formal declaration of independence from Spain if the central government failed to agree to talks. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

