Caixabank considers moving base outside Catalonia - source

MADRID, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s third-biggest lender Caixabank is considering moving its legal base from Catalonia to another Spanish location as a result of the ongoing political crisis in the region, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

According to the bank’s statutes, Caixabank would need to hold a shareholders’ meeting to take such a decision. However, the bank is also studying solutions such as a temporary transfer which could be easier to decide and implement.

A spokesman for the bank said: “There is no decision taken. If and when there is one then it will be communicated to the market.” (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Adrian Croft)