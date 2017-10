MADRID, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The board of Spanish lender Caixabank will meet on Friday to study a possible transfer of its legal base away from Catalonia because of political uncertainty in the region, a source familiar with the situation said.

Caixabank is Spain’s third-largest bank and the biggest Catalan company by market value. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer)