(adds slug)

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s state prosecutor on Monday called for rebellion and sedition charges to be brought against Catalonia’s leaders over their push to separate from Spain.

Attorney-General Jose Manuel Maza also called for charges of misuse of funds to be laid.

Under Spain’s legal system, the request goes to a judge for consideration. Maza asked the judge to call the seccessionist leaders to tesify.