FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalonia courts receive complaints against local police
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 18 days ago

Catalonia courts receive complaints against local police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s High Court said on Sunday that courts in the region had received several complaints over the local police’s failure to close polling stations despite orders to enforce a judical ban on the referendum.

The court said in a statement that the complaints were against the Catalan police, known as the Mossos, for inactivity at polling stations that had been illegally opened for voting. The court said it had asked the Mossos for more information about the complaints.

Spanish national police stepped in to close down voting at scores of polling stations on Sunday, repeatedly clashing with voters. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.