MADRID, April 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court said on Friday it was considering consulting the European Court of Justice on a German court’s decision to reject the extradition of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on the charge of rebellion.

A court spokeswoman would not elaborate further on what any such consultation would focus on. (Reporting By Raquel Castillo, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)